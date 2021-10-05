Turkish warplanes attack Kurdistan' Erbil

Shafaq News / Turkish warplanes attacked north of Erbil Governorate, Kurdistan, eyewitnesses said on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkey carried out airstrikes on villages in Sidekan of Erbil Governorate where PKK fighters are located. The attack led to panic among citizens."

No further information was disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.