Turkish Warplanes Bomb PKK Sites in Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkish warplanes struck intensively sites of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in several areas north of Duhok Governorate, northern Iraq.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that the heavy shelling targeted Kara Mountain and areas in the Nehili region, including the villages of Balafah and Rishfa of Al-Amadiya district, north of Duhok.

The source indicated that the bombing led to burning vast areas of forests and farms, and the firefighters could not reach these areas.

No reports of casualties, but the bombing caused widespread panic among the villagers.

The PKK is a Kurdish militant group fighting for an independent Kurdish state in Turkey for decades. Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization.

The Turkish military has been carrying out airstrikes against PKK targets in northern Iraq for several years. The airstrikes have often caused civilian casualties.