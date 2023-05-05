Turkish Warplanes Strike PKK Targets in Northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes launched airstrikes on Friday on areas in Mount Kara, north of Duhok, targeting sites of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

According to a military source who spoke with Shafaq News Agency, the bombing was focused on the vicinity of the village of Spindar in Kara Mountain, overlooking the Amadiya district.

The PKK, which has been engaged in a long-running armed conflict with Turkey, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

The Turkish Armed Forces have conducted cross-border military operations against the PKK in Northern Iraq since the 1980s. Since 2019, Turkey has initiated operations codenamed Claw, including Claw Eagle and Tiger in 2020 and Claw-Lighting and Thunderbolt in 2021.