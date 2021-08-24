Report

Turkish warplanes target the PJAK sites at Al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-24T09:14:10+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes hit on Tuesday Penjwen in the Governorate of Al-Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan region.

Zana Abdul Rahman, mayor of Penjwen, told Shafaq News Agency that the airstrikes targeted several villages in the area without causing any causality.

Meanwhile, A leader of the anti-Iran Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) stated that Turkey attacked the Party’s sites in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The Leader, who asked not to be named, told Shafaq News Agency, that the Turkish airstrikes targeted PJAK located in Penjwen, “as there are no PKK headquarters in these areas.”

He added that the attack caused major damage to farms and agricultural areas.

PJAK was founded in the mid-1990s, it is a militant Kurdish group with bases in the mountainous regions of northern Iraq.

PJAK shares the same leadership and logistics of the PKK militants in Turkey, as well as allegiance to its leader, Abdullah Ocalan, but unlike the PKK PJAK fights Iranian government forces rather than the Turkish government forces. 

Half the members of PJAK are reportedly women that fight in Eastern Kurdistan.

