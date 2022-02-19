Turkish military heavily bombards a village in Duhok
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2022-02-19T10:45:58+0000
Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes bombed sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Duhok, north of the Kurdistan Region, with the backing of heavy artillery fire, a source revealed on Saturday.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkish artillery and aircraft have been raining bombs on the PKK positions near the Rikan area in the sub-district of Shiladze, Amadiyah.
"The extent of the damages is not immediately clear due to the ongoing bombardment," the source said.
In July 2015, a two-and-a-half year-long ceasefire broke down, and the almost four-decade-long conflict between Turkish security forces and militants of the PKK, recognized as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, entered one of its deadliest chapters in nearly four decades.
Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of transborder operations against anti-Ankara parties in the Kurdistan Region and northeastern Syria: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).