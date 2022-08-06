Turkey attacks Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Turkish warplanes struck Balfa and Sekiri villages in Amadiyah district, north of Duhok governorate in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Ankara bombed the area targeting members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

No further information bout the damage or causalities is provided.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.