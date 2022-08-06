Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkey attacks Kurdistan’s Duhok

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-06T19:06:11+0000
Turkey attacks Kurdistan’s Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Turkish warplanes struck Balfa and Sekiri villages in Amadiyah district, north of Duhok governorate in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Ankara bombed the area targeting members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

No further information bout the damage or causalities is provided.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked rebel positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand militants are believed to be holed up.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

related

Turkish military heavily bombards a village in Duhok 

Date: 2022-02-19 10:45:58
Turkish military heavily bombards a village in Duhok 

Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-06 13:33:07
Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan

Authorities to isolate a village in Duhok

Date: 2021-04-08 12:04:30
Authorities to isolate a village in Duhok

Turkish aircraft attack the Matin mountain range in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-05 13:26:21
Turkish aircraft attack the Matin mountain range in Duhok

Duhok Governor: PKK implements plans of the Region's enemies

Date: 2022-06-05 08:48:51
Duhok Governor: PKK implements plans of the Region's enemies

Two children injured in a Turkish bombardment on Duhok

Date: 2021-01-22 14:02:26
Two children injured in a Turkish bombardment on Duhok

Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Date: 2022-01-18 11:10:11
Turkey's airforce bombs PKK sites in Duhok

Fires still blazing north of Duhok due to the Turkish airstrikes

Date: 2021-09-04 17:00:34
Fires still blazing north of Duhok due to the Turkish airstrikes