Turkish warplanes strike PKK sites in Erbil, Dohuk

Shafaq News/ Turkish military has bombed sites of the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers Party in the Kurdistan region earlier today, Saturday, a security source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes on locations affiliated with PKK groups in multiple areas north of Dohuk and northwest of Erbil."

"The strikes primarily focused on Mount Shereen in Erbil's Barzan," the source said, "it also bombed sites in Balinda."

The source did not provide further details regarding the losses resulting from these airstrikes.

A local source in Erbil informed Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish aircraft targeted the Makhmour camp, which houses supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party near Erbil."

The source added, "The bombing occurred a short while ago, and the extent of the damage is not yet known."