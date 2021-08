Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) said today that its forces killed six Turkish soldiers and shot down a drone north of Erbil.

The People's Protection Units' Media Center said in a statement that the party's fighters killed six Turkish soldiers in clashes that took place in the Khuakurk region.

The party's fighters were also able to target and shoot down a Turkish army drone in Khuakurk, according to the statement.