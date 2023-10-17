Turkish drone targets PKK militants in Erbil

Shafaq News/ A Turkish drone has reportedly targeted a vehicle belonging to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Koysinjaq district, the region's Counter-Terrorism Department revealed on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the airstrike took place at 10:50 AM, targeting a vehicle carrying PKK members in the village of "Kani Kand" within the Koysinjaq district.

The airstrike, according to the statement, resulted in the death of one individual and the injury of another.

Earlier in the day, a local source reported that a vehicle was targeted by a drone in the Erbil Governorate, the capital city of the Kurdistan Region.

The source informed Shafaq News that the incident happened a short while ago, as a car was hit by a drone strike in the "Hibat Sultan Mountain".

The drone strike led to the immediate death of the vehicle's driver. Two women and a child on board sustained various injuries.