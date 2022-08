Shafaq News/ Turkish Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) reportedly struck a site of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) near the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, on Saturday morning.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish aerial bombardment targeted a fortified area of the PKK in Soran's Sidekan sub-district.

"The size of the damages was not immediately clear," the source said.