Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-06T13:33:07+0000
Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Turkish warplanes targeted the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan.

A military source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkey struck Pakerman Mountains of Nahla region north of Duhok."

The source added that many villages inhabited by Christians were attacked and bombed PKK fighters ten times within one hour in this location.

No further information was disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraq and Syria.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

