Turkish warplanes target PKK sites in Kurdistan, the third attack within hours

Shafaq News / On Monday, Turkish warplanes targeted the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok Governorate, Kurdistan.

A military source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkey attacked the Kurdish group on Korzar Mountain of Matin, in Amadiya District."

Plumes of smoke rose high into the air around the scene.

Earlier Today, Turkish warplanes attacked north of Erbil Governorate, Kurdistan.

Eyewitnesses told our Agency that "Turkey carried out airstrikes on Parbezin Mountain in Sidekan, Bradost of Erbil where PKK fighters are located."

In the same context, "today, Turkish aircrafts struck intensively mountains overlooking the Shiladze district in the Amadiya District of Duhok."

No further information was disclosed.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraq and Syria.

On February 2, about 60 Turkish fighter jets carried out operations on training camps, shelters, and ammunition storage facilities used by the PKK and its affiliates in northern Iraq and Syria.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.