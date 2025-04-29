Shots fired in Sweden: Multiple injured

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, several people were injured in a shooting in central Uppsala, north of Stockholm.

According to a police statement, officers responded after residents reported hearing loud bangs in the city center. Multiple individuals were later found with gunshot wounds, but the exact number of casualties and the severity of injuries have not been confirmed.

Police said the shooting occurred outside a pub and that a large area has been cordoned off. Emergency services, including ambulance and forensic teams, were deployed to the scene.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Authorities confirmed that an investigation is underway and that a suspect has not yet been arrested.