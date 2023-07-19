Swedish Police Permit Again Iraqi Refugee's Quran Burning Protest Near Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm

Shafaq News/ The Swedish police have once again granted permission for the Iraqi refugee, Salwan Momika, to stage a demonstration in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, where he plans to burn a copy of the Quran and the Iraqi flag.

The decision has sparked controversy and raised concerns over freedom of expression versus religious sensitivity.

According to AFP, two individuals have announced their intention to gather in front of the Iraqi embassy on Thursday between 13:00 and 15:00 local time. The organizer, Salwan Momika, previously orchestrated the burning of the Quran in front of a mosque in Stockholm last month.

While the Swedish police have granted permission for the gathering, a police spokesman clarified that the permission does not imply agreement or endorsement of the intended actions.

The initial incident involving the burning of the Quran occurred in January when right-wing Swedish-Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Muslim holy book to protest Sweden's NATO membership aspirations and its negotiations with Turkey.

Momika replicated this action on June 28, burning pages from a copy of the Quran in front of Stockholm's most prominent mosque on Eid al-Adha, triggering condemnation across the Islamic world.

The Swedish government has previously condemned these acts as "offensive and anti-Islam." Still, it has stated that it has no intention of changing Swedish law, which upholds a more liberal stance on freedom of expression than other countries. However, the police can deny permission for demonstrations if they threaten national security or incite racial hatred through words or actions.

Earlier today, Momika, an Iraqi refugee, announced that Swedish authorities had withdrawn the protection previously provided to him while threatening to review his asylum file. This development comes after Momica tore up and burned a copy of the Holy Quran, which sparked widespread controversy.

In a video shared on his TikTok account, Momika claimed that the Swedish authorities had left him vulnerable by revoking his protection and had demanded that he cease his demonstrations and criticisms of Muslims. He further disclosed that the police had attempted to coerce him into signing an unlawful document in exchange for protection. Consequently, he finds himself unprotected after withdrawing from his previously secure accommodation.

MomiKa expressed concerns about threats received from Islamic countries and individuals who had issued death threats against him. He stressed that he holds the Swedish authorities responsible for his safety and well-being.

The controversial man, who hails from the Christian minority in Iraq's Nineveh Governorate, sought refuge in Sweden after facing accusations of war crimes related to his association with Christian factions linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces. His recent actions, including the desecration of the Holy Quran, provoked widespread condemnation in Iraq, with calls for the Iraqi government to engage with Sweden for his extradition and trial under Iraqi law.