Swedish police surround Israeli embassy after gunfire incident

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Swedish police cordoned off the area around the Israeli embassy in Stockholm following reports of gunfire nearby.

Western media reported that law enforcement agencies deployed patrols accompanied by dogs to secure the vicinity. According to the newspaper "Expressen," gunfire was heard close to the embassy, with at least one spent bullet casing found at the scene.

Nadia Norton from the police stated, "I cannot go into any details at this time," and declined to categorize the incident further.

It is noteworthy that security measures at the Israeli embassy have been heightened multiple times this year, including after suspected gunfire near the embassy and the discovery of a hazardous object.

Additionally, police previously intercepted two taxis carrying armed teenagers en route to the Israeli embassy on separate occasions.