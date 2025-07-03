Sanctions link: France demands release of nationals from Iran

Shafaq News – Paris/Tehran

On Thursday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot vowed that any move to reimpose international sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program will be tied to the release of two French citizens detained in Tehran.

“The release of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris is an absolute priority for us,” Barrot stated, revealing that a French diplomat has visited Kohler and Paris in an Iranian prison after weeks without contact following an Israeli strike near Evin prison.

Kohler, 40, and her partner, Jacques Paris, now in his seventies, were arrested in May 2022 on the final day of their visit to Iran. They have since been accused of espionage for Israel’s Mossad, conspiracy to overthrow the regime, and “corruption on earth”—a serious charge under Iranian law.

Kohler’s sister confirmed that the couple appeared before a judge who upheld the three charges.

In May, France brought a case against Iran before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Tehran of violating consular rights in the detention of both French nationals.