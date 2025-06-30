In a call with Macron, Iran criticizes IAEA "double standards" in nuclear reporting

Shafaq News – Tehran/ Paris

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for what he described as biased reporting on Iran’s nuclear file and failure to condemn recent attacks on its nuclear facilities, calling the agency's approach a threat to regional and global security.

Speaking during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian questioned why Israel, which is not a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), should serve as a source for IAEA reporting. “Such double standards create serious challenges for regional and international security,” he said, urging the agency to uphold the rights of member states and refrain from discriminatory behavior.

Pezeshkian expressed dissatisfaction with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s latest reports and his silence regarding recent Israeli and US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, describing these actions as violations of international law that were either ignored or justified by international actors, including human rights advocates.

“The IAEA must commit fully to its own rules and restore confidence by acting impartially,” he added.

Macron, in response, offered condolences for Iranian casualties resulting from recent Israeli strikes, stating that France was among the first countries to condemn the joint US-Israeli attacks and had made it clear to Israeli officials that Tel Aviv holds no legal or legitimate standing in the Iranian nuclear file.

The French president also affirmed support for Iran’s position on fair and consistent implementation of IAEA regulations and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and dialogue within a renewed framework.