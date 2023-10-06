SDF report retaliation, killing five Turkish soldiers

Shafaq News / On Friday, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported that they had killed five Turkish soldiers in operations conducted in response to drone attacks carried out by Turkey on areas under their control.
SDF, supported by the US, added that these operations took place on Thursday against two military bases where Turkish forces were stationed.
Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that the army had "neutralized" 26 Kurdish militants in northern Syria overnight in response to a rocket attack on a Turkish base, escalating tensions following a bomb attack in Ankara about a week ago.
Ankara stated that the rocket attack, carried out by units of the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units on the Turkish base, resulted in the death of a Turkish police officer and the injury of seven officers and soldiers in the Dabiq region in northwest Syria on Thursday evening.
The ministry also reported that Turkey conducted separate airstrikes, destroying 30 Kurdish militants' targets in other locations in northern Syria, including an oil well, a storage facility, and hideouts.
The banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for the bombing in Ankara on Sunday, which led to the death of the attackers on Monday and the injury of two police officers.
Turkey stated that the attackers came from Syria, but SDF denied this.