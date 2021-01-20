SDF arrests Three terrorists in Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested, on Wednesday three ISIS elements in the north of Deir Ez-Zor.

"A security operation backed by the US-led Coalition in the north of Deir Ez-Zor resulted in the arrest of three ISIS terrorists in their possession of weapons and equipment" SDF said in a tweet.

In March 2018, the Syrian Democratic Forces supported with the Global Coalition controlled the eastern Euphrates, Syria, Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor and southern Hasakah.