Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

SDF arrests Three terrorists in Deir Ez-Zor

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-20T13:29:26+0000
SDF arrests Three terrorists in Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested, on Wednesday three ISIS elements in the north of Deir Ez-Zor.

"A security operation backed by the US-led Coalition in the north of Deir Ez-Zor resulted in the arrest of three ISIS terrorists in their possession of weapons and equipment" SDF said in a tweet.

In March 2018, the Syrian Democratic Forces supported with the Global Coalition controlled the eastern Euphrates, Syria, Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor and southern Hasakah.

related

SDF forces Turkish-backed forces to withdraw from Mushayrafa

Date: 2020-12-22 11:54:17
SDF forces Turkish-backed forces to withdraw from Mushayrafa

SDF arrests 14 ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2021-01-01 18:19:03
SDF arrests 14 ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor

SDF arrest ISIS members in Syria

Date: 2021-01-19 20:18:22
SDF arrest ISIS members in Syria