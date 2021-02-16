Report

SDF General-Commander condemns Erbil attack

Date: 2021-02-16T11:55:16+0000
SDF General-Commander condemns Erbil attack

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern and eastern Syria condemned on Tuesday the rocket attack on the city of Erbil in the Kurdistan Region last night.

The commander of the SDF, General Mazloum Abdi, said in a tweet, “Yesterday, Hewler and its airport were targeted by a rocket attack; we strongly condemn such actions, which aim to destabilize the Kurdistan Region. Mercy for the martyrs and our best wishes for prompt recovery to the injured from the civilians and our partners in the Global coalition were wounded. "

Yesterday evening, Monday, the city of Erbil was hit by fourteen 107 mm rockets, targeting the Erbil airbase and Erbil airport, while other rockets fell in residential areas. The bombing killed a civilian contractor and wounded eight civilian contractors and an American soldier.

