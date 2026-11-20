Shafaq News- Kyiv/ Moscow

Russian ballistic missile strikes killed at least three people and injured around 15 others in Kyiv, damaging three major bridges and critical infrastructure, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Friday.

According to preliminary information, the fatalities were employees of Kyivvodokanal, the capital's water utility company. Klitschko confirmed damage to the Podilsko-Voskresenskyi and Darnytskyi bridges, while the Pivdennyi (Southern) Bridge was struck again.

Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed a large-scale overnight missile and drone attack, saying it struck Ukrainian defense industry facilities, weapons storage sites, and energy and transport infrastructure in Kyiv and several other regions. It did not address the reported civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff reported 278 combat engagements over the previous 24 hours, including fighting near Pokrovsk and Lyman. It also recorded three Russian missile strikes, 72 airstrikes, and more than 2,100 shelling attacks.

The Ukrainian military claimed that Russia lost 2,150 personnel over the past day, bringing its estimated cumulative Russian personnel losses since February 2022 to approximately 1.63 million. The figures could not be independently verified.

The attacks followed Thursday's trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, where US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed their commitment to strategic stability and international security. During the summit, Putin emphasized the three countries' responsibility to safeguard international peace, arguing that constructive cooperation could strengthen global security.

In a separate meeting, Trump and Putin discussed the war in Ukraine, which dominated their talks, according to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov. He described the Russian president's mood afterward as "simply excellent."