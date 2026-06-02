Nine fatalities recorded in Russian strikes on Ukraine

Shafaq News- Moscow/ Kyiv

At least nine people were killed and more than 60 others were wounded in Russian strikes, with Kyiv and Dnipro among the hardest-hit areas, Ukrainian authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported four deaths and 51 injuries across multiple districts of the capital. “Explosions in the city! Air defense forces are working! Stay in shelters! Power was knocked out in several districts of the Ukrainian capital,” he wrote on Telegram.

A fire also broke out in a non-residential building in Kyiv’s Podil district, while another apartment block caught fire after missile debris fell onto its roof.

As the strikes on Kyiv unfolded, another Russian attack in the city of Dnipro left four people dead. Images released by local authorities showed heavily damaged residential buildings, burned vehicles, and a children’s playground reduced to rubble.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing a “massive new strike” on the country. “We have intelligence information about Russia preparing a new massive strike,” Zelenskyy wrote on X, urging people to “protect your lives.”

We have intel indicating that Russia is preparing a new massive attack. Please pay attention to air raid alerts and stay safe.Air defense and the continued need to help Ukraine protect its skies are our key priorities. I am grateful to every partner, every leader, and every… pic.twitter.com/sjXecyOjfW — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 29, 2026

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict began in February 2022 and has since evolved into a prolonged war involving cross-border drone and missile attacks, with both sides regularly targeting military and infrastructure sites far from the front lines.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, at least 238 civilians were killed and 1,404 injured in April alone, marking the highest monthly civilian casualty toll since July 2025.