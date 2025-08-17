Russia downs Ukrainian drone near nuclear plant

Shafaq News – Moscow / Kyiv

On Sunday, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the downing of a Ukrainian drone targeting the Smolensk nuclear power plant in southwest Russia.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported the destruction of a Ukrainian missile storage site and claimed to have inflicted losses across several fronts in the past 24 hours, including more than 1,300 casualties in Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, alongside the destruction of armored vehicles, artillery, and ammunition depots.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported 65 clashes on Sunday, with heavy fighting along the northern and eastern fronts. Kyiv said Russian artillery and airstrikes hit border areas in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia, while Ukrainian forces repelled dozens of assaults near Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Novopavlivka, and Pokrovsk, where 24 of 27 Russian attacks were blocked.