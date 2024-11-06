Russia denies 'malicious fabrications' over alleged US election interference

Shafaq News/ The Russian embassy in the United States on Wednesday dismissed allegations that Moscow interfered in the US presidential election, labeling them as "malicious fabrications."

"All suggestions of Russian meddling are malicious fabrications, created to fuel the United States' internal political conflict," Russia's Interfax news agency reported the embassy as saying.

Russia has faced accusations of election interference in recent weeks, with the latest linked to a viral video of a migrant claiming he had voted multiple times.

“We would like to emphasize that Russia has not and does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, including the United States. As President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed, we respect the will of the American people. All insinuations about 'Russian machinations' are malicious slander, invented for use in the internal political struggles in the United States.” The Embassy said in a previous statement.

In addition, the FBI reported that recent bomb threats directed at several states came from Russian email domains, though it deemed them unreliable.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Tuesday that several non-credible bomb threats that briefly disrupted voting at twelve Georgia polling places originated from Russia.

While US officials are monitoring various threats, an advisor to the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), stated that no nationwide security incidents have threatened to disrupt the election.