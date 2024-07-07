Lavrov describes the US elections campaign as a "pitiful sight "

Shsafq News/ On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described the US election campaign as a " pitiful sight," suggesting that observers should draw their conclusions about "how Americans organize their affairs."

"When a system that is referred to as American democracy reaches such results, with such a course for the election campaign, it is likely that everyone can draw their conclusions about how Americans organize and arrange their affairs," Lavrov said in a press interview.

American media unanimously agreed that President Joe Biden's performance was weak during the first debate with his Republican rival, Donald Trump, on June 28 in Atlanta. Biden was noted for stuttering, stopping mid-speech, and often failing to articulate his thoughts clearly.

In a related context, Lavrov criticized the democratic processes in the West, pointing specifically to France. He said French elections "do not remind us much of democracy" and claimed that the second round is "designed to manipulate the will of voters."

"Many candidates may withdraw from the electoral process to give an opportunity to defeat conservatives or populists," Lavrov added.

"If the results of the first electoral round are used to form the French parliament, serious and very significant changes will occur in France," he continued.