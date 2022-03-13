Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

NATO chief says Russia may use chemical weapons

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-13T09:58:50+0000
NATO chief says Russia may use chemical weapons

Shafaq News/ NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.

"Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.

He added that although the Ukrainian people were resisting the Russian invasion with courage, the coming days are likely to bring even greater hardship.

related

U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

Date: 2022-02-16 18:00:41
U.S., NATO say no signs Russia pulling back troops in Ukraine standoff

NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia

Date: 2022-01-31 19:33:47
NATO chief: Still a 'diplomatic way out' of Ukraine conflict, as military alliance prepares written proposal for Russia

To avoid Afghanistan's scenario, US devises a plan to evacuate Americans from Ukraine if Russia Invades

Date: 2022-02-09 16:01:31
To avoid Afghanistan's scenario, US devises a plan to evacuate Americans from Ukraine if Russia Invades

Russia to expel 10 U.S. diplomats in response to Biden administration sanctions

Date: 2021-04-16 21:10:47
Russia to expel 10 U.S. diplomats in response to Biden administration sanctions

Kremlin says the West is behaving like bandits

Date: 2022-03-05 12:54:14
Kremlin says the West is behaving like bandits

Biden says U.S. allies will respond to 'unjustified' attack by Russia on Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-24 06:52:10
Biden says U.S. allies will respond to 'unjustified' attack by Russia on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman invites the US to “remove traces” in Iraq

Date: 2021-07-27 06:46:31
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman invites the US to “remove traces” in Iraq

Ukrainian embassy draws US citizens seeking to fight against Russia 

Date: 2022-03-10 14:13:19
Ukrainian embassy draws US citizens seeking to fight against Russia 