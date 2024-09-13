Russia warns NATO of war if Ukraine targets with long-range missiles

Shafaq news/ Russia warned NATO on Friday, threatening direct confrontation if Western nations permit Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range missiles.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told the United Nations Security Council that such actions would make NATO a "direct participant in military actions against a nuclear power."

Nebenzya cautioned, "I believe you should not forget that and must consider the consequences," emphasizing the serious risks involved if NATO-backed strikes occur on Russian soil.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Speaker of Russia’s State Duma and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, echoed this sentiment. Speaking on Friday, he accused NATO of already being deeply involved in the Ukraine conflict. Volodin alleged that the alliance was not only providing military support but also playing a significant role in decision-making processes regarding Ukraine’s military operations.

His comments came a day after President Putin warned that Western involvement in providing Ukraine with long-range missiles capable of striking Russian territory would significantly change the dynamics of the war, escalating the conflict into direct confrontation with NATO.

Volodin further claimed that NATO, led by the US, was assisting Ukraine in choosing which Russian cities to target, authorizing specific military actions, and even directing orders to Kyiv. Writing on his official Telegram channel, Volodin stated, "The United States, Germany, the UK, and France are discussing the possibility of Ukraine using long-range weapons to strike our territory. This is merely an attempt to disguise their direct involvement in the military actions."

He added, "In reality, the US and its allies are trying to give themselves permission to launch missile attacks against Russia."