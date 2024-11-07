Obamas, Clintons extend congratulations as Harris concedes to Trump in 2024 presidential election

Shafaq News/ Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential election on Wednesday, securing a return to the White House as voters opted for a familiar but polarizing figure despite ongoing legal challenges and contentious rhetoric throughout his campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who had been vying to become the first woman president, delivered a concession speech at Howard University on Wednesday afternoon. Speaking to supporters, some visibly emotional, Harris encouraged resilience and promised continued efforts on the issues central to her campaign.

"To everyone who is watching, do not despair," Harris said. "This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves." She emphasized that while she would work with Trump to ensure a smooth transition, she could not endorse his vision for the country.

In her speech, Harris also reaffirmed her commitment to the causes she championed. "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," she told the crowd. "The fight for freedom, for opportunity, for fairness, and the dignity of all people."

As Trump’s victory was confirmed early Wednesday, prominent Democratic figures, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with their spouses Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, extended their congratulations to Trump and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, in statements urging acceptance of the election results and a peaceful transfer of power.

The Obamas posted a message later that evening, saying, “We want to congratulate President Trump and Senator Vance on their victory. This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues. But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won’t always win out and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power.”

In their statement, the Obamas praised Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, as "extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign" and expressed gratitude to campaign staff and volunteers. They urged Americans to adhere to democratic norms, adding, "Progress requires us to extend good faith and grace—even to people with whom we deeply disagree. That’s how we’ve come this far, and it’s how we’ll keep building a country that is more fair and more just, more equal and more free."

Shortly after, the Clintons issued their statement, acknowledging the efforts of both campaigns and extending their congratulations. “Kamala Harris and Tim Walz ran a positive, forward-looking campaign to be proud of," they wrote. "The American people have voted, and Donald Trump and J.D. Vance will be the next President and Vice President of the United States. We wish them well and hope they will govern for all of us.”

Hillary Clinton, who also ran for the presidency in 2016 against Trump, emphasized the importance of unity following a contentious election. "We must remember that America is bigger than the results of any one election, and what we as citizens do now will make the difference between a nation that moves forward or one that falls back," the Clintons’ statement read. "We need to solve our problems and seize our opportunities together. The future of our country depends on it."