Polls open across US as voters decide between Trump and Harris

Shafaq News/ Polling stations opened across a wide swath of the United States as millions are registered to cast their ballots across the United States to determine whether Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris will serve as President for the next four years.

Polling locations in eight states opened at 6 a.m. ET (2:00 p.m. Baghdad time), including those in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, and Virginia.

US media reported that polling stations in Indiana and Kentucky also began operations at 6 a.m. ET, while some locations in the Central Time Zone opened at 7 a.m. ET.

In Maine, all polling stations opened at 6 a.m. Eastern Time, although municipalities with populations under 500 were allowed to open as late as 10 a.m. ET.

Continuing a tradition that dates back decades, the small town of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire cast its votes at midnight, resulting in a tie between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, each receiving three votes.

The first polls will close at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, while the last state to close its polling locations will be Alaska.

Notably, voters waiting in line at polling stations will still be permitted to cast their votes even after the designated closing time.