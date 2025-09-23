Russia and Ukraine trade heavy overnight strikes

Shafaq News – Moscow / Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine launched intense overnight drone and missile strikes, with Moscow reporting dozens of UAVs downed over the capital and surrounding regions.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed on Tuesday that air defenses destroyed 32 drones near the city, causing no casualties but damaging vehicles in Reutov. Flights at Sheremetyevo airport were briefly suspended, while the Defense Ministry announced that a total of 69 drones were shot down across multiple regions, in addition to 81 intercepted the previous evening.

The ministry linked the strikes to a Ukrainian attack on Crimea on September 21 that killed three people and injured about 15, including two Belarusian citizens, after a drone hit the Foros resort and a school.

Ukrainian officials have not issued a comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Armed Forces recorded 179 clashes in the past 24 hours. They said Russia carried out three missile strikes, 67 airstrikes with 136 guided bombs, more than 4,800 artillery attacks, and 6,222 kamikaze drone assaults.

Ukrainian commanders claimed counterstrikes on command posts, an ammunition depot, and Russian troop positions, reporting Russian losses of 1,010 personnel, five tanks, 53 artillery systems, two rocket launchers, two aircraft, one helicopter, 485 drones, and 123 vehicles.