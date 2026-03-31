Russia accuses US and Israel of obstructing Iran's regional ties

Shafaq News- Moscow

The United States and Israel attempted to block normalization between Iran and its neighboring countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated on Tuesday, calling for an end to the “unjustified aggression” against Tehran.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Lavrov noted that “we are witnessing the erosion of international rules and principles that ensured global stability for decades,” rejecting the use of diplomacy as a cover for military intervention.

He compared developments involving Iran to what he described as a betrayal of the Minsk agreements, stressing that Tehran had been engaged in discussions to establish an “Arab-Iranian security system” before the recent escalation. “Iran has not declared war, but wars have been waged against it,” Lavrov said.

The Russian minister affirmed Moscow’s refusal to use force against civilians and infrastructure, whether in Iran or Gulf countries, and expressed Russia’s readiness to mediate efforts aimed at de-escalation. He added that “there are those who seek to divide national resources in the region,” in an apparent reference to the United States.

Lavrov also said Western countries are facing a “major crisis” due to disruptions in energy supply chains linked to unrest in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the situation in the Middle East could escalate into a wider conflict.

On March 23, the Kremlin dismissed reports that Russia is supplying Iran with drones and intelligence materials as false.