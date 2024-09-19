Former IRGC minister: Officials ordered to submit phones for safety inspections
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, former
Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) minister Mohsen Rafiqdoust disclosed that
numerous officials have been directed to keep their mobile phones away from
them, submit them for inspection, and only retrieve them once their safety has
been confirmed.
“Assassinations might have begun
using cyber operations in Iran; Iran is expected to retaliate against Israel in
the coming days.”
Pointing to the Israeli
assassination of Hamas leader, Rafiqdoust said, according to the
Persian-language site “KhabarOnline”, "After the assassination of Haniyeh,
many intelligence teams within the Ministry of Intelligence and special
intelligence have started working on this issue.” He added, “For example, Hezbollah
leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was informed about it, and many Iranian
officials have also been warned to keep their mobile phones away from
them."
Moreover, the first IRGC minister noted
that Sayyed Nasrallah had issued instructions a few months ago for Hezbollah
members not to carry mobile phones. “This is a new step that should be taken
seriously to avoid any further incidents.”
Thousands of pager devices and
hundreds of ICOM V82 radios exploded across several regions in Lebanon on
Tuesday and Wednesday due to Israeli cyber attacks, killing 32 people and
injuring more than 3,450 others, including the Iranian ambassador and two of
his guards. Most of the casualties were Hezbollah members.
Rafiqdoust considered the injury of the ambassador as"a deliberate act.”