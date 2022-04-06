Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Putin shows goodwill gesture for negotiations with Ukraine

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-06T11:41:16+0000
Putin shows goodwill gesture for negotiations with Ukraine

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian troops to withdraw from Kyiv as a "goodwill gesture for talks.”

"We can take serious decisions in the negotiations, so President (Vladimir) Putin has ordered our forces to leave the region (Kyiv)," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Yesterday, Peskov said that "Russia doesn't reject the possibility of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but it can only happen once a document has been agreed."

Russia and Ukraine are continuing intensive peace talks to find a solution to the humanitarian and security crisis.

The Ukrainian President warned that Putin's ambition to occupy all of Ukraine remains undimmed as his forces continue to strike different areas.

related

Chechnya's head to keep fighting in Ukraine despite Putin's demand

Date: 2022-04-04 09:06:03
Chechnya's head to keep fighting in Ukraine despite Putin's demand

Putin warns against crossing Russia's red lines

Date: 2021-04-21 16:28:04
Putin warns against crossing Russia's red lines

Slamming ‘dictator’ Putin, Biden meets rare bipartisan approval in State of the Union speech

Date: 2022-03-02 06:38:52
Slamming ‘dictator’ Putin, Biden meets rare bipartisan approval in State of the Union speech

U.N. General Assembly in historic vote assails Russia over Ukraine invasion

Date: 2022-03-02 17:35:20
U.N. General Assembly in historic vote assails Russia over Ukraine invasion

Putin: US-Russia relationship at ‘its lowest point’ in years

Date: 2021-06-12 06:03:28
Putin: US-Russia relationship at ‘its lowest point’ in years

Putin warns Bin Salman of politicizing energy

Date: 2022-03-03 17:08:51
Putin warns Bin Salman of politicizing energy

North Korea kept Ukraine invasion a secret to all except members of the ruling party

Date: 2022-03-04 09:06:56
North Korea kept Ukraine invasion a secret to all except members of the ruling party

Biden arrives in Geneva a day head of the summit with Putin

Date: 2021-06-15 17:12:47
Biden arrives in Geneva a day head of the summit with Putin