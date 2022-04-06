Putin shows goodwill gesture for negotiations with Ukraine

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian troops to withdraw from Kyiv as a "goodwill gesture for talks.”

"We can take serious decisions in the negotiations, so President (Vladimir) Putin has ordered our forces to leave the region (Kyiv)," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Yesterday, Peskov said that "Russia doesn't reject the possibility of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but it can only happen once a document has been agreed."

Russia and Ukraine are continuing intensive peace talks to find a solution to the humanitarian and security crisis.

The Ukrainian President warned that Putin's ambition to occupy all of Ukraine remains undimmed as his forces continue to strike different areas.