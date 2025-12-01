Russia-Ukraine: White House reveals momentum building toward possible deal

Shafaq News – Washington

The White House said on Monday it is “very optimistic” about the prospects of reaching a deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as US special Envoy Steve Witkoff travels to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration believes diplomatic efforts are gaining traction. “I think the administration feels very optimistic,” she told reporters, noting that President Biden’s team has “been working so hard on this effort and they all really want to see this war come to an end.”

Leavitt said US officials held “very good talks with the Ukrainians in Florida” the previous day, describing the discussions as part of an ongoing push to advance negotiations.

Witkoff’s trip to Russia, Leavitt added, is expected to continue that momentum, with the envoy scheduled to meet Putin in Moscow.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, DC.