Trump declines to confirm use of $4 billion in unspent Ukraine aid

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump declined to confirm whether he would use nearly $4 billion in unspent military aid for Ukraine, funds left over from the previous administration.

"It will be seen," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he intended to allocate the remaining funds.

Days before Trump’s inauguration, the Pentagon announced that President Joe Biden's administration had not fully used the allocated Ukraine aid, leaving $4 billion at Trump's disposal. The funds remain available, but any decision on their use lies with the new administration.

During Biden’s tenure, US military aid to Ukraine exceeded $66 billion since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, according to the Department of Defense.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned Western military support for Kyiv, arguing it prolongs the conflict and obstructs peace talks. Russia has also warned that any arms shipments to Ukraine are considered legitimate targets for its forces.