President Maduro missing after US attacks, Venezuela says

Shafaq News– Caracas/ Washington

Venezuela said on Saturday it did not know the whereabouts of President Nicolas Maduro following a United States attack.

In an audio message broadcast on state television, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez demanded proof from the US that Maduro was alive, condemning what she called a “brutal and bloody attack” on the country.

Authorities have ordered security forces to mobilize and defend the population, she added.

The US did not immediately respond to Rodriguez’s remarks.

Her comments came after US President Donald Trump claimed that Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of Venezuela during today’s attacks, which targeted civilian and military targets, according to Venezuelan authorities.