Pope Leo XIV urges Israel to allow Gaza aid

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Pope Leo XIV called on Israel to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, describing the worsening situation as “devastating.”

During his first weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, the Pope described the humanitarian emergency in Gaza as “yet more worrying and saddening,” renewing his appeal to “bring to an end the hostilities, the devastating price of which is paid by children, the elderly and the sick.”

His remarks follow an earlier Sunday message on May 11, in which he urged an immediate ceasefire and the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas. They also signal continuity with the stance of Pope Francis, who, in the final months of his papacy, sharply criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, calling the situation “very serious and shameful.”

Hospitals in the strip have reported 82 new fatalities and over 262 injuries since dawn today, amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes and ground operations. According to the Health Ministry, the total death toll has risen to 53,655, with 121,950 wounded since October 7, 2023.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), supported by the UN, has raised alarms over the risk of imminent famine. Although Israel said on Monday that it would allow aid to enter Gaza after an 11-week blockade, the UN reported that no aid had been distributed.