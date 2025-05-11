First address: Pope Leo XIV calls for global peace

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV issued an urgent plea for peace amid ongoing global conflicts.

During his first Regina Coeli address from the window of the Apostolic Palace, the newly elected pontiff echoed the message of his predecessor, Pope Francis. “In today’s dramatic context of a third world war fought piecemeal ... I too appeal to the powerful of the world by repeating these ever-relevant words: never again war!”

Reflecting on past and present conflicts, Pope Leo recalled the “immense tragedy of the Second World War,” which ended 80 years ago on May 8, after claiming 60 million lives.

“I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people,” he added, urging all parties to work toward “a true, just, and lasting peace as soon as possible.” The pope also called for the release of prisoners and the reunification of children with their families.

Addressing the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Pope Leo expressed sorrow over the worsening humanitarian conditions, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the release of all hostages.

Amid the appeals, the pope welcomed recent developments between India and Pakistan, praising the announcement of a ceasefire, and hoped that negotiations would soon lead to a lasting agreement.

He also acknowledged that many other conflicts continue to rage around the world, underlining the urgency of global peace efforts.