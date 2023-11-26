Alarming figures: Gaza war casualties surpass that of Ukraine

Shafaq News / According to a New York Times report citing arms experts, "the casualty numbers from Gaza show that the 'pace of death' during Israel's ongoing war has no precedent in this century."

Israel deemed civilian casualties in Gaza as a "regrettable and unavoidable part" of the recent war on Gaza, pointing out that the human toll was severe, comparable to the casualties caused by wars previously waged by the US in Iraq and Syria.

Experts stated that "the population in Gaza is being killed at a faster rate even than the bloodiest moments of the US-led attacks in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan," which faced extensive criticism from human rights groups.

The report also compared casualty numbers in Gaza to Ukrainian casualties during the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

It was reported that more than double the number of women and children were killed in Gaza, compared to Ukraine after nearly two years of Russian attacks, according to United Nations estimates.

Furthermore, a larger number of women and children have been reported killed in Gaza in less than two months compared to about 7,700 civilians documented as killed by US forces and their international allies in the entire first year of the Iraq invasion in 2003, according to estimates from the independent UK-based research group "Iraq Body Count".

Already, the count of women and children killed in Gaza since the Israeli campaign began last month is nearing 12,400 civilians, which approaches the documented figure of civilian casualties in Afghanistan killed by the US and its allies over nearly 20 years of war, according to Neta C. Crawford, the co-director of the Costs of War Project at Brown University.

Mark Garlasco, military adviser for the Dutch organization Pax and a former senior intelligence analyst at the Pentagon, stated, "This surpasses anything I have seen in my professional life, and if we wanted a historical comparison of a large number of bombs in such a small area, we might have to go back to Vietnam or World War II."