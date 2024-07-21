Israeli military intercepts missile aimed at Eilat, Yemen claims responsibility

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli military intercepted a missile launched towards Eilat earlier today, according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli Army Radio stated, "An Arrow 3 system successfully intercepted a surface-to-surface missile launched towards Eilat from outside Israeli territory."

The Israeli military clarified that the army's air defense system intercepted the missile, which was approaching Israeli territory from Yemen, using the Arrow 3 air defense system.

"The missile did not cross into Israeli territory," the military said, noting that sirens sounded as a precaution in case of falling debris. "The incident has ended," it added.

However, neither the military nor the media provided information on whether any debris fell inside Israel or if there was any damage.

The Yemeni armed forces spokesperson, Yehya Saree, announced that the army targeted a "vital area" in Um Al-Rashrash.