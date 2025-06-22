Pope: No military win can justify children’s fear

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV condemned recent US strikes on nuclear sites in Iran, warning that humanity is “crying out for peace” amid mounting tensions in the Middle East.

The pope noted that every member of the international community bears a moral responsibility to halt the tragedy of war “before it descends into an irreparable abyss.”

“No military victory can compensate for the suffering of mothers, the fear of children, and the loss of a stolen future,” the pontiff continued.

He also cautioned against ignoring the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

