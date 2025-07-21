First call with Palestinian President: Pope urges protection of civilians

Shafaq News – Vatican City

On Monday, Pope Leo XIV held a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, stressing the urgent need to protect civilians and uphold international humanitarian standards, according to the Vatican.

During the conversation, the Pope underscored the obligation to preserve sacred sites, prevent indiscriminate violence, and reject the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The Vatican said the "Holy Father" also voiced concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis and called for swift, unhindered access to aid for those most at risk.

In a symbolic note, he recalled the tenth anniversary of the Comprehensive Agreement between the "Holy See" and the State of Palestine—signed in 2015 and in force since 2016—reaffirming the Vatican’s commitment to a just peace.

This latest appeal follows Pope Leo’s recent call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 20, during which he urged an immediate ceasefire and condemned the war's “barbarism,” calling for a peaceful resolution.