Polls open for Iran's 14th presidential election

Shafaq News/ Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi announced that polling stations opened for the 14th presidential election at 8 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. GMT) on Friday across the country and abroad.

"We start the elections," Vahidi said in a televised address.

According to Article 36 of the Presidential Election Law, all Iranian citizens aged 18 and above are eligible to vote by presenting their national ID or passport.

Mohsen Eslami, the spokesperson for Iran's election headquarters, stated on Thursday that there are 58,640 polling stations allocated within the Islamic Republic. Of these, 34,522 are in urban areas and 24,118 in villages and rural regions. Additionally, 345 polling stations are set up in more than 95 countries abroad.

Eslami also noted that there are 43,425 fixed polling stations and 15,215 mobile polling stations.

Iran's election, originally scheduled for 2025, was postponed after the tragic death of late President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in the country's mountainous northwestern region on May 19.

The presidential candidates are Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator; Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament; Mostafa Pourmohammadi, former Minister of Interior; and Masoud Pezeshkian, former Minister of Health.