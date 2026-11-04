Shafaq News- Washington

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that it had delivered more than 25,000 unmanned and counter-drone systems to US forces in the Middle East during 2026, part of an effort to strengthen military capabilities while reducing costs.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the deliveries included more than 1,300 one-way attack drones, over 100 unmanned maritime systems and more than 24,000 counter-drone systems for US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The department said it would continue delivering combat and defensive unmanned systems to the region, aiming to accelerate the deployment of modern military technology and provide more affordable capabilities.

The announcement follows heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Israeli media reporting unusual movements involving a specialized US reconnaissance aircraft.

Israel's Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that an RC-135U Combat Sent aircraft had crossed the Atlantic toward Europe, raising questions about a possible US military buildup ahead of renewed confrontation with Iran.

According to the report, the aircraft departed from Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska on Tuesday and stopped at Pease Air Base in New Hampshire before continuing eastward on Wednesday.

The RC-135U is used to collect advanced electronic intelligence, particularly to identify and analyze military radar systems. The US Air Force operates only two aircraft of this type.

The aircraft's final destination remained unclear, although one possibility was a US military base in Europe, according to Channel 12.