Pending Trump's approval: Pentagon clears Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine

Shafaq News – Washington

The Pentagon has cleared the White House to provide Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles after assessing that the move would not undermine US stockpiles, CNN reported on Friday.

Tomahawk missiles are US-made precision weapons capable of striking targets up to 1,500 kilometers away.

Citing three US and European officials familiar with the matter, the report indicated that President Donald Trump will make the final decision on the transfer.

Trump remarked earlier this month during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he would prefer not to deliver the missiles to Ukraine because “we don’t want to be giving away things that we need to protect our country.”

Meanwhile, Zelensky has repeatedly pressed for the delivery of long-range missiles, arguing they are essential to Ukraine’s defense and to ending the war “on fair terms” for his country.

Global sanctions and our pinpoint precision are practically syncing up to end this war on terms fair for Ukraine. All deep-strike goals must be fully locked in by year’s end, including expansion of our long-range footprint. I thank Ukrainian Defense Forces for their accuracy. pic.twitter.com/BE6nXEKdlt — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 27, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned that “Russia’s response would be serious, if not resounding, should its territory come under Tomahawk strikes.” When reporters asked Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to elaborate on Putin’s remarks, he replied that the president’s words were “comprehensive and self-explanatory.”

Notably, Trump cancelled a planned meeting with the Russian leader in Budapest, explaining that he felt progress toward the intended goal was unlikely, though he anticipated the two presidents would meet in the future.