Pakistan: US-Iran deal could come “very soon”

Shafaq News- Islamabad

The United States and Iran could reach an agreement “very soon,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also confirmed that Islamabad remains in contact with both Washington and Tehran as mediation efforts continue.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call on Wednesday that any negotiation on fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz requires the United States to first lift its naval blockade. He argued that renewed US sanctions and pressure had undermined diplomacy despite Iran’s participation in negotiations “in good faith.”

Trump had announced “Project Freedom” on May 3 as a naval mission aimed at escorting stranded vessels through the Strait, but suspended the operation less than 48 hours later, citing requests from Pakistan and other countries as well as reported progress in indirect talks with Iranian representatives.

Axios previously reported, citing US officials, that Washington and Tehran are nearing a one-page memorandum intended to halt the conflict. The United States expects Tehran’s response within 48 hours, according to the report, which said the framework includes suspending Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, lifting US sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian funds, and removing navigation restrictions imposed by both sides in the strait.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that the American offer "is still under consideration by Iran,” and Tehran will convey its position to the Pakistani side after completing its review and assessment.