No deal: Druze leader breaks with Syrian regime

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a prominent Druze spiritual leader in Syria declared that no agreement exists with the government in Damascus, accusing the transitional administration of “extremism” and “terrorism.”

Speaking publicly, Sheikh Bahjat Al-Hijri stated, “We are at a defining moment and will act in the best interest of our community, moving toward what serves the Druze.”

Addressing recent events in Syria’s coastal region, he criticized Druze fighters from Sweida, saying, “We regret that some from Sweida are selling the blood and dignity of their people on the coast.”

His comments stirred controversy, particularly as Druze leaders and Damascus officials continue discussions on governance and security arrangements in southern Syria.

Druze representatives met with Sweida Governor Mustafa al-Bakour on Wednesday and signed an agreement aimed at regulating administrative and security affairs in the province. The accord outlined government coordination with local leaders to resolve outstanding issues and ensure stability.

The agreement also authorized security forces to enter Sweida and facilitated the reinstatement of state institutions under Druze's leadership.

Sweida, a predominantly Druze province in southern Syria, had largely remained neutral throughout the civil war, as thousands of its young men refused to join the former regime’s military draft.