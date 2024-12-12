Netanyahu incites Iranians: Your oppressors spent over $50 billion on Hezbollah, Hamas, and Syria

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Iranian people, urging them to rise against their government and highlighting claims that the regime spent more than $50 billion on Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Syrian regime.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said, "Your oppressors spent over $30 billion supporting Assad in Syria. Today, after only 11 days of fighting, his regime collapsed into dust,” affirming that Iran also invested more than $20 billion in support of Hezbollah.

"In a matter of weeks, most of Hezbollah’s leaders, its rockets and thousands of its terrorists went up in smoke. The money your oppressors stole from you literally went up in smoke,” he continued.

Regarding Iranian support for Hamas in the Gaza Strip, he pointed out, "Your oppressors spent billions supporting Hamas in Gaza. Today their regime lies in ruins."

"You must be furious imagining the new roads, schools, hospitals that could have been built with the tens of billions of dollars your dictators wasted backing terrorists who lose over and over and over again,” he added.

Netanyahu concluded by emphasizing that Israel seeks peace, expressing a desire for peaceful relations with those who share this aspiration. "The people of Iran should know – Israel stands with you. May we together know a future of prosperity and peace."

Notably, Iran is the primary supporter of the Axis of Resistance, which includes Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iraqi factions, the Houthi group Ansarallah, and others, all of whom support Gaza, which has been under Israeli attack since October 7.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameneistressed that the Axis of Resistance will “encompass” the entire Middle East.

"The more pressure you apply, the stronger the resistance grows; the more crimes you commit, the more determined it becomes; the more you fight them, the further it expands,” he explained.

Moreover, he rejected analyses by some parties "claiming Iran’s weakness," confirming, "Iran is strong and will become even more powerful."