Netanyahu confirms Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's assassination, calls for hostage release

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the assassination of Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in Gaza and head of the group's political bureau, while Security Minister Yoav Gallant urged Hamas fighters to surrender, following the operation.

Netanyahu announced, "Yahya Sinwar was eliminated by our soldiers, but the mission is not yet complete—we must still recover the hostages." He added that "the Middle East now has an opportunity to halt the axis of evil and bring about peace and prosperity," while reiterating Israel’s commitment to continue its military actions until all hostages are returned.

Gallant described Sinwar as a "murderer and despicable terrorist," accusing him of "orchestrating the October 7 massacre in which many innocent Israeli civilians—women, children, and the elderly—were killed." Gallant emphasized that Sinwar’s elimination is part of a larger campaign to target "terrorist leaders," referencing figures such as Hassan Nasrallah and Mohammed Deif. "We will hunt down our enemies and eradicate them," he said.

Gallant noted that Sinwar "died on the run, not as a leader, but as someone who only cared about himself." He declared this as "a clear message to all of Israel’s enemies," affirming that "the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will track down anyone who harms Israeli citizens or security forces, bringing them to justice."

He also issued a direct plea to Gaza residents, stating, "The man who brought disaster and death to Gaza is now gone. It is time to release the hostages. For those involved in the fighting, raise your hands and surrender. Come out with the hostages, free them, and give yourselves up."

Gallant concluded by praising the efforts of the IDF soldiers and intelligence agencies, commending their dedication and professionalism in the operation.

Meanwhile, the IDF confirmed that both Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar had visited the site in southern Gaza where Yahya Sinwar was killed. The military issued a statement confirming Sinwar’s death following DNA and dental tests, saying, "After completing the identification process, we can confirm Yahya Sinwar’s elimination."

On the other hand, families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas expressed concerns about their loved ones’ safety after Sinwar’s death. They fear that the hostages are now in greater danger, despite Sinwar’s death, emphasizing that "true victory would only be achieved with the hostages' safe return," as reported by Reuters.

So far, 117 hostages have been released or rescued, but 101 remain captive, with Israeli officials estimating that at least half are still alive.

The war has led to widespread devastation in Gaza, with over 43,000 deaths reported by Gaza health officials and much of the strip in ruins.