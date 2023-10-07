Netanyahu: We are in a wierce war and seeking to deter those attempting to join it

Shafaq News / The Israeli Prime Minister announced today, Saturday, his government's efforts to secure Israel's borders with the Gaza Strip following the surprise attacks launched by Hamas. He pledged to respond to Gaza with a "fierce war." Israeli sources have revealed that approximately 800 people have been killed or injured in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated, "Our goal is to restore security to the settlements, and we are trying to cleanse the Gaza envelope. We are in a state of a widespread war and need patience." He vowed to "respond to the attacks from Gaza with a fierce war."

Netanyahu added, "We will strengthen border security to deter others from making the mistake of joining this war," hinting at Hezbollah in Lebanon or armed Palestinian factions operating in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli sources reported, "More than 40 people have been killed, and 750 have been injured in the security tensions with Gaza," while other media outlets have revealed that "bombing is currently underway on Ashkelon from the Gaza Strip."

The spokesperson for the Israeli army stated in a media briefing, "We continue to call up reserve forces on a wide scale and engage in an intense war."

The Israeli army also urged Israeli citizens to "adhere to shelters in towns near the Gaza border due to the presence of armed individuals in those areas."